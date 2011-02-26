IR Magazine Announces Investor Relations Awards Short List

Covidien has garnered the most nominations for the IR Magazine US Awards 2011, which are set to take place on March 24 at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

The healthcare company has been short-listed for a total of eight awards, including the grand prix for best overall IR (large cap), best IR officer (large cap) for Cole Lannum and best investor relations website.

The awards are based on a detailed survey of more than 850 fund managers and research analysts conducted by XbInsight, IR magazine’s research division.

‘Covidien has the best service and good access to senior management,’ comments one respondent to the research.

In second place is JPMorgan, last year’s grand prix winner (large cap), which has been short-listed for six awards, such as best financial reporting and best earnings calls.

‘JPMorgan provides thoughtful responses, detailed financial disclosures and conservative financial policies,’ says another respondent to the survey.

Apple, which this week was defeated by a Calpers resolution at its annual general meeting, is short-listed for best IR website and most progress in investor relations.

View all the IR Magazine US Awards 2011 nominees here.



