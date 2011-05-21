WATCH: How To Set The Right Social Media Objectives

Whether you’re starting an IR blog or contributing to a company-wide social media initiative, it’s crucial never to lose sight of your objectives. This means, of course, that you need objectives: from the start, you should have a clear sense of what you want to accomplish, as well as how you’ll measure success. A mistake that many make, however, is in setting their goals. Sometimes, conventional wisdom falls a little short.

As you plan your IR blog or other social media initiative, think about page views, unique visitors and other web measures as nothing more than indicators. Rather, your social media objectives should be linked to (if not overlapping with) business objectives that aren’t specific to social media.

Watch the video above to see how our group marketing director, Tom Johansmeyer, approaches corporate social media and blogging in order to advance a company in the marketplace. Some of what you see may surprise you!



