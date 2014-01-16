You Could Decide How Smart Your Child Is Thanks To This Company In China

What would you do if you could determine how smart your child is?

China-based BGI could help expecting parents decide on the “smartest” embryo to give birth to.

BGI’s cognitive genomic division is mapping out the genes of maths geniuses to figure out which genes make people smart.

It turns out that a lot of kids are within 13 IQ points of their mum and dad combined, on average. But two out of three children end up being a lot smarter.

And believe it or not, you’re basically as smart as your genes, researchers say.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.