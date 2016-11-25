IQ TEST: Are you smarter than an American football rookie?

Before an athlete can become an NFL star he has to train relentlessly, become a college standout, and then take a 50-question intelligence test in 12 minutes! Think you’re smarter than an NFL player? Try a few sample questions from the Wonderlic test. Follow BI Video: On Twitter © 2015 Wonderlic, Inc. These sample questions have been reproduced with permission from Wonderlic, Inc. To learn more about how assessments can improve your hiring practices, visit http://www.wonderlic.com. Site highlights each day to your inbox. Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Before an athlete can become an NFL star he has to train relentlessly, become a college standout, and then take a 50-question intelligence test in 12 minutes!
Think you’re smarter than an NFL player? Try a few sample questions from the Wonderlic test.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
© 2015 Wonderlic, Inc. These sample questions have been reproduced with permission from Wonderlic, Inc. To learn more about how assessments can improve your hiring practices, visit http://www.wonderlic.com.
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.