IQ TEST: Are you smarter than an American football rookie?

Before an athlete can become an NFL star he has to train relentlessly, become a college standout, and then take a 50-question intelligence test in 12 minutes!

Think you’re smarter than an NFL player? Try a few sample questions from the Wonderlic test.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

© 2015 Wonderlic, Inc. These sample questions have been reproduced with permission from Wonderlic, Inc. To learn more about how assessments can improve your hiring practices, visit http://www.wonderlic.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.