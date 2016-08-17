POLL: Labour supporters are more satisfied with Theresa May than Jeremy Corbyn

Ipsos MORI phone poll: Conservatives 45 / Labour 34

Incredibly, Labour supporters are more satisfied with May than Corbyn (45%/39%)

May is much more popular with the general public

Theresa May’s Swiss holiday will be even more enjoyable when the prime minister is informed about the results of Ipsos MORI’s latest political monitor. Not only do the Conservatives continue to enjoy a sizeable lead over Labour (11%), but May is currently more popular with Labour supporters than the Labour leader.

As the chart below illustrates, more Labour supporters are satisfied with the Conservative prime minister than they are with their own leader — May 45%, Corbyn 39%. It is a damning indictment of Corbyn’s leadership at a time when he is fighting hard to retain it in the party’s leadership contest.

May is much more popular with the general public, too. More than half (54%) of respondents said they were satisfied with the job she was doing as prime minister, with just 19% claiming to be dissatisfied. Just 19% of respondents said they were satisfied with the job Corbyn is doing as Labour leader, though, with 58% dissatisfied.

This leaves May with a net satisfaction score of +35. Corbyn’s, on the other hand, is -33. This is visualised in the graphic below.

Personal ratings aside, the Ipsos MORI survey was just the latest opinion poll to indicate a massive gulf between the Tories and Labour. The Conservatives have an 11-point lead over Labour at a time when the opposition really should be doing a lot better. At this stage in the last electoral cycle, for example, Ed Miliband’s Labour was leading by 6-points in a YouGov poll.

You can see in Business Insider’s poll tracker below how Labour’s ratings have completely plummeted since mid-July.

