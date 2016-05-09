A Brexit will be the domino effect for more referendums

Britain leaving the European Union — a Brexit — could lead to a number of other major European countries to pip for exiting the 28-nation bloc.

That’s according analysis by polling agency Ipsos Mori, for the Financial Times, which found that a significant majority of French and Italian voters are up for leaving the EU.

The pollsters surveyed between 500 and 1,000 people from the following countries: Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Hungary and Sweden.

It found that the following percentage of people want to have their own EU-exit referendum regardless of whether Brits vote for a Brexit on June 23:

French — 55% Italian — 58%

Other key points from the report shows that:

48% of Italians want to leave the EU.

41% of the French want to leave the EU.

34% of Germans want to leave the EU.

Polish are the most against leaving the EU — only 22% want to exit the bloc.

“The Italians in particular hope to have their own opportunity to go to the polls on their EU membership — which lends a sense that even if the vote does stick with the status quo in June, it will not be the end of the EU’s woes,” Bobby Duffy, managing director of social research as Ipsos Mori told the Financial Times.

Over the last week, it has been looking increasingly likely that Britain will leave the EU.

According to Sonali Punhani and her team at Credit Suisse in a research note published this month, when you look at the overall trend of the polls, rather than individual ones that pop up here and there, it gives a clearer view on how the electorate is looking at the moment.

And it shows that the “leave” vote is rising and the “remain” vote is falling.

