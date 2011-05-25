Ipreo Targets Expansion Following Sale To KKR

With one of the world’s largest private equity firms as its backer, Ipreo is targeting expansion in the emerging markets of Asia and Latin America.

On Monday, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co confirmed that it had agreed to buy Ipreo for an undisclosed sum from Veronis Suhler Stevenson, another private investment firm.

Speaking with Inside Investor Relations, Ipreo’s president and COO Kevin Marcus says KKR are keen for the market intelligence firm to grow its presence around the world.

‘They’ve stated they will back us in organic growth as well as in targeting meaningful acquisitions,’ says Marcus.

As part of this strategy, Ipreo is focused in particular on growth in the world’s emerging capital markets.

‘Asia is a growth region for anybody who’s doing anything financial services-related, so clearly Asia is an area of focus for us,’ comments Marcus.

‘We’ve also seen great success from our upfront investment in Latin America over the last couple of years, so we expect to expand our footprint there too.’



[Article by Tim Human, IR magazine]

