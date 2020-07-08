Here are the 11 largest IPOs of all time

The IPO market is slowly recovering after its coronavirus slump, but no recent deal stacks up to the record-breaking debuts of the 2010s.

Seven of the top 11 IPOs took place in the 2010s, when unicorn startups and industry giants leveraged insatiable investor demand to rake in billions.

Here are the 11 largest IPOs in history, ranked in ascending order.

Initial public offerings are returning to the market after a pandemic-driven pause, but no recent deals have come close to setting fundraising records.

The IPO market reached a fever pitch in 2019, with unicorns including Uber, Lyft, Zoom, and Beyond Meat all going public as investors flocked to fresh offerings. Yet the frenzy calmed after a number of high-profile offerings flopped on their first trading days. The market replaced its desire for rapid growth with an appetite for profitability, and companies looking to leverage hype in massive IPOs turned back to the drawing board.

The shake-up follows a decade of record-setting market debuts. Of the 11 biggest IPOs by cash raised, seven took place in the 2010s. The largest offering to date was completed just before the decade ended and the coronavirus outbreak ravaged global stock markets.

Here are the 11 largest IPOs in history, ranked in ascending order of funds raised.



11. Facebook

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Date: May 18, 2012

Amount raised: $US16.0 billion

10. Enel

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Francesco Starace, CEO and general manager of Enel Group, rings the opening bell with Executives and guests of Enel, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 2, 2016.

Date: November 2, 1999

Amount raised: $US16.6 billion

9. NTT Docomo

The Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images NTT DoCoMo President Kazuhiro Yoshizawa speaks during a press conference on May 16, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan.

Date: October 22, 1998

Amount raised: $US18.1 billion

8. General Motors

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Traders walk under a General Motors (GM) sign on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as GM returns to the US stock market on November 18, 2010 in New York City.

Date: November 17, 2010

Amount raised: $US18.2 billion

7. Visa

Chris Hondros/Getty Images Visa Chairman and CEO Joseph Saunders (C) and Visa CFO Byron Pollitt (3rd R) stand with New York Stock Exchange Chairman Marshall Carter (3rd L) during opening bell ceremonies at the New York Stock Exchange March 19, 2008 in New York City.

Date: March 18, 2008

Amount raised: $US19.7 billion

6. AIA

Bobby Yip/Reuters An AIA global offering road show is held inside a hotel in Hong Kong October 6, 2010.

Date: October 29, 2010

Amount raised: $US20.5 billion



5. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

MN Chan/Getty Images Jiang Jianqing, chairman and president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), delivers a speech during the ceremony to mark their Initial Public Offering (IPO) at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on October 27, 2006 in Hong Kong, China

Date: October 27, 2006

Amount raised: $US21.9 billion

4. Agricultural Bank of China

STR/AFP/Getty Images gricultural Bank of China (ABC) Chairman Xiang Junbo (R-2) and Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai Yu Zhengsheng (R) hit the gong during a ceremony marking the first day of trading of Agricultural Bank of China’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai on July 15, 2010.

Date: July 6, 2010

Amount raised: $US22.1 billion

3. SoftBank

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images SoftBank Corp. Chief Executive Officer Ken Miyauchi (C) poses for a group photograph during a ceremony for the company’s listing at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on December 19, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.

Date: December 19, 2018

Amount raised: $US23.5 billion

2. Alibaba

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Date: September 18, 2014

Amount raised: $US25.0 billion

1. Saudi Aramco

Marwa Rashad/Reuters

Date: December 11, 2019

Amount raised: $US29.4 billion



