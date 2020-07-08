Here are the 11 largest IPOs of all time

- The IPO market is slowly recovering after its coronavirus slump, but no recent deal stacks up to the record-breaking debuts of the 2010s.
- Seven of the top 11 IPOs took place in the 2010s, when unicorn startups and industry giants leveraged insatiable investor demand to rake in billions.
- Here are the 11 largest IPOs in history, ranked in ascending order.
Initial public offerings are returning to the market after a pandemic-driven pause, but no recent deals have come close to setting fundraising records.
The IPO market reached a fever pitch in 2019, with unicorns including Uber, Lyft, Zoom, and Beyond Meat all going public as investors flocked to fresh offerings. Yet the frenzy calmed after a number of high-profile offerings flopped on their first trading days. The market replaced its desire for rapid growth with an appetite for profitability, and companies looking to leverage hype in massive IPOs turned back to the drawing board.
The shake-up follows a decade of record-setting market debuts. Of the 11 biggest IPOs by cash raised, seven took place in the 2010s. The largest offering to date was completed just before the decade ended and the coronavirus outbreak ravaged global stock markets.
Here are the 11 largest IPOs in history, ranked in ascending order of funds raised.
11. Facebook
Date: May 18, 2012
Amount raised: $US16.0 billion
10. Enel
Date: November 2, 1999
Amount raised: $US16.6 billion
9. NTT Docomo
Date: October 22, 1998
Amount raised: $US18.1 billion
8. General Motors
Date: November 17, 2010
Amount raised: $US18.2 billion
7. Visa
Date: March 18, 2008
Amount raised: $US19.7 billion
6. AIA
Date: October 29, 2010
Amount raised: $US20.5 billion
5. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Date: October 27, 2006
Amount raised: $US21.9 billion
4. Agricultural Bank of China
Date: July 6, 2010
Amount raised: $US22.1 billion
3. SoftBank
Date: December 19, 2018
Amount raised: $US23.5 billion
2. Alibaba
Date: September 18, 2014
Amount raised: $US25.0 billion
1. Saudi Aramco
Date: December 11, 2019
Amount raised: $US29.4 billion
