These 10 stocks have spiked more than 100% after IPOing this year

Initial public offerings have surged since March, when the broader market began to recover from the coronavirus-induced rout, according to Bespoke Group.

The Renaissance IPO Index has gained nearly 78% from its March low through Friday, June 5, Bespoke said in a recent blog post.

That’s about double the performance of the S&P 500 in the same period.

Here are the top 10 IPOs of 2020, according to Bespoke Group. All have gained more than 100% this year through June 5.

As the market rebounds from the March coronavirus pandemic-induced rout, initial public offerings are surging, according to data from Bespoke Group.

The Renaissance IPO Index, which tracks the activity of newly public companies, peaked in February and then slumped 38.2% in March, roughly in step with the broader market, Bespoke Group wrote in a Monday blog post.

But from March through Friday, June 5, the index has surged nearly 78% as IPOs rush back to the market. That’s roughly double the performance of the S&P 500 index in the same timeframe, according to the report.



IPOs have also done well on an individual level in the same timeframe, according to Bespoke Group. So far in 2020 through June 5, there have been 72 companies that’ve announced initial public offerings. Of those, 24 have started trading, and three have withdrawn.

“On average, these stocks are up 76.39% from their IPO,” Bespoke wrote in the report. “Fitting for a year with a global pandemic, the bulk of these IPOs have been Health Care names.”

Here are the top 10 performing IPOs this year through June 5, ranked in order of lowest to highest gains, according to data from Bespoke Group.

10. Black Diamond Therapeutics

Ticker:

BDTX

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 1/3

IPO price: $US19.00

Close price June 5: $US38.38

% gain from IPO through June 5: 102%

9. REVOLUTION Medicines

Ticker:

RVMD

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 1/17

IPO price: $US17.00

Close price June 5: $US35.17

% gain from IPO through June 5: 106.88%

8. ZoomInfo

Ticker:

ZI

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 2/27

IPO price: $US21.00

Close price June 5: $US43.75

% gain from IPO through June 5: 108.33%

7. Keros Therapeutics

Ticker:

KROS

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 3/16

IPO price: $US16.00

Close price June 5: $US34.91

% gain from IPO through June 5: 118.19%

6. 1Life Healthcare

Ticker:

ONEM

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 1/3

IPO price: $US14.00

Close price June 5: $US32.79

% gain from IPO through June 5: 134.21%

5. ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Ticker:

ORIC

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 2/28

IPO price: $US16.00

Close price June 5: $US38.03

% gain from IPO through June 5: 137.69%

4. Inari Medical

Ticker:

NARI

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 2/21

IPO price: $US19.00

Close price June 5: $US48.85

% gain from IPO through June 5: 157.11%

3. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Ticker:

ZNTL

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 3/6

IPO price: $US18.00

Close price June 5: $US48.73

% gain from IPO through June 5: 170.72%

2. IMARA

Ticker:

IMRA

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 2/14

IPO price: $US16.00

Close price June 5: $US50.00

% gain from IPO through June 5: 212.5%

1. Schrodinger

Ticker:

SDGR

Sector: Healthcare

IPO date: 2/5

IPO price: $US17.00

Close price June 5: $US63.65

% gain from IPO through June 5: 274.41%

