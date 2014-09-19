The NYSE Explains How IPOs Work In This Nifty Infographic

Alibaba is going public on Friday.

You’ve probably heard all the important stats already. It’s going to have the largest initial public offering (or “IPO”) in US history. Shares will be priced today after the markets close at 4:00 PM and are expected to be between $60-$66.

But you still might be confused about how IPOs actually work. Luckily, the NYSE has this nifty infographic that explains the whole thing for you.

Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.