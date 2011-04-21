Want To Go Public? Be Old, Profitable And Based In California

The IPO window is finally opening again with registrations picking up, and the WSJ has decided to take a look at data on the 44 US venture-backed companies that have filed to go public and see what trends come up.



The bottom line? If you’re not Groupon it takes about a decade to grow into IPO material, profits really do matter, and California is still the home of the VC-backed success.

Here’s what we learned:

Tech is still the biggest sector. Health care is second, and clean tech still isn’t delivering. Within tech, the biggest categories are consumer services and finance.

More than half the companies are in California. And more than half of those are in Silicon Valley. Only one is in New York.

Of the 30 tech companies in the pipeline, 19 are profitable. 13 have revenues over $100 million, and 23 over $50 million.

The biggest VC winners are New Enterprise Associates, Accel Partners and Intel Capital, in that order.

