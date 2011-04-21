Want To Go Public? Be Old, Profitable And Based In California

The IPO window is finally opening again with registrations picking up, and the WSJ has decided to take a look at data on the 44 US venture-backed companies that have filed to go public and see what trends come up.
The bottom line? If you’re not Groupon it takes about a decade to grow into IPO material, profits really do matter, and California is still the home of the VC-backed success.
Here’s what we learned:
- Tech is still the biggest sector. Health care is second, and clean tech still isn’t delivering. Within tech, the biggest categories are consumer services and finance.
- More than half the companies are in California. And more than half of those are in Silicon Valley. Only one is in New York.
- Of the 30 tech companies in the pipeline, 19 are profitable. 13 have revenues over $100 million, and 23 over $50 million.
- The biggest VC winners are New Enterprise Associates, Accel Partners and Intel Capital, in that order.
