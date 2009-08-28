iPod Touch Users Download 80% More Apps Than iPhone Owners

Apple’s (AAPL) iPod touch owners download significantly more apps per month than iPhone owners and Google (GOOG) Android phone owners, according to survey results released this morning by AdMob, a mobile ad network.



This could seem unexpected, as you might think that iPod touch buyers would download fewer apps than iPhone owners — and would be more likely to use the device as an iPod, and not an app gadget. (One reason: The iPod touch has more limited access to the Internet, which limits when you can download apps and use some of them.)

But perhaps the abundance of free (and cheap) games, popular with iPod touch owners — especially younger ones — makes up the difference. That 22% of iPod touch owners say they download “more than 20” free apps a month is particularly telling. (And as commenters mention, many iPhone owners probably use the iPhone as a phone more than they do with the iPod touch, which makes perfect sense.)

Meanwhile, iPhone users download about the same number of apps per month as Google Android users. That’s actually a coup for Google, because its app store is much smaller than Apple’s, and doesn’t have nearly the number of high quality apps — especially games.

Here are some results taken from the report:

iPod Touch users download 18.4 apps per month on average versus 10.2 for iPhone users and 9.1 for Android users.

iPhone users download an average of 2.6 paid apps per month versus 2.0 for iTouch users and 1.0 for Android users.

Again, it’s interesting to see Android download levels so high. We are curious, however, about retention: Are either iPhone or Android owners more loyal to the apps they download? Or are one platform’s apps stickier than the other’s?

It also appears that the business model adopted by some app developers where a free app is provided along with an upgraded one that users must pay for is working.

70% of iPod Touch users buy their paid apps after upgrading from the free version versus 52% for the iPhone and 54% for Android.

To reiterate, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise that Apple users download more apps — both free and paid — than Android users on average. After all, Apple’s store is dramatically bigger than Android’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.