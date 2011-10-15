Scott Forstall Became One Of Apple's Top Executives After Winning An "Explosive" Internal Competition To Design The iPhone Software

How did Scott Forstall rise through the ranks to become one of the most important executives at Apple?



By beating out Tony Fadell, and the iPod division to win an internal contest at Apple to design iOS, Bloomberg BusinessWeek reports.

In 2005, when Steve Jobs started work on the iPhone, he had the Mac and the iPod divisions develop software. Jobs thought that shrinking the Mac software made the most sense, because it would be more versatile for the long run, but he still wanted to see who could do the best work.

Forstall led the Mac division, and according to Bloomberg-BusinessWeek, the competition between the groups turned “explosive.”

Fadell and Forstall were “arguing over talent, resources, attention, and credit.”

Forstall won out, and his position in the company was cemented. He became a star, and one of its most important executives. Fadell left a few years later, and Bloomberg-BusinessWeek reports that it was due in part to clashes with Forstall.

After the story on Forstall was published Fadell wrote in to dispute the account, saying: “I inherited the competitive iPhone OS project from Jon Rubenstein and Steve Sakoman when they left Apple. I quickly shuttered the project after assessing that a modified Mac OS was the right platform to build the iPhone upon. It was clear that to create the best smartphone product possible, we needed to leverage the decades of technology, tools and resources invested in Mac OS while avoiding the unnecessary competition of dueling projects.”

