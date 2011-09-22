Just Because The iPhone 5 Is Getting A New Look, Doesn't Mean The iPod Touch Is

Photo: Tinhe Te

After waiting an extra few months for the iPhone 5, we’re expecting a major redesign. But according to a report on MacRumors, the iPod Touch will pretty much look the same.Except you’ll probably be able to get it in white.



We’ve seen some leaked parts for a white iPod Touch, so we believe it.

Still, the news is kind of disappointing. We were hoping for that sweet 3G iPod this year.

So what will the iPhone 5 look like? These leaked cases provide some clues >

