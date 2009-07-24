iPod Touch, Nano Cameras Revealed

More evidence that Apple (AAPL) will be adding cameras to the iPod touch and iPod nano: In China, accessories manufacturers are already building sample cases for the new iPod specs.



Culf Of Mac has landed a bunch of pictures of new iPod touch and iPod nano sample cases with holes for cameras. The iPod touch camera is in the centre of the device, not the corner like on the iPhone.

We’re guessing here, but it might be helpful for image stabilisation — less movement?

What’s the point? For the iPod touch, a video camera makes the device a stronger competitor to cheap camcorders like Cisco’s (CSCO) Flip, and it makes games and apps that use the camera and video camera easier to sell. (iPod touch owners — a lot of kids — buy a lot of games.) For the iPod nano, it lengthens the life on a product Apple already knows is going to head toward zero.

Bonus slideshow: Click here to see a bunch of pictures of the new cases, obtained by Cult Of Mac →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.