iPod Touch Is Apple's Sleeper Hit

Apple (AAPL) blew out expectations for March quarter sales and earnings. The iPhone was especially strong. But Apple’s iPod touch — its most expensive iPod — is also crushing it, and that’s a big reason that Apple will top 1 billion iPhone/iPod touch app downloads in the next day or two.



Apple sold about 3 million iPod touches last quarter. Compared to 3.8 million iPhones shipped, that is pretty excellent.

How’d we get that number? During today’s earnings call, Apple revealed that it’s sold 37 million iPhones and iPod touches to date. But separately, it said it has sold more than 21 million iPhones to date. Last month, Apple said it had sold about 13 million iPod touches through the end of last December. So that’s about 3 million from January through March.

This — combined with the success that PC makers like Acer are having selling cheap “netbook” PCs — tells us one thing: That Apple could probably be successful selling a larger “iPod touch HD” later this year that fits somewhere between the iPod and the MacBook.

