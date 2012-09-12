Apple May Announce A Redesigned iPod Touch Tomorrow—Here's What It Could Look Like

Dylan Love
concept

Photo: Guilherme Schasiepen

Apple is expected to unveil new iPod Touches, possibly in a variety of colours, at its iPhone 5 event tomorrow.A designer named Guilherme Schasiepen has put together some beautiful concept images of what they might look like and was kind enough to share them with us.

We first caught the images on 9to5Mac and republished them here with Guilherme’s permission.

Here's the overview

It's shockingly thin

The design predicts two colour offerings

There's the much-talked-about micro dock connector

The display is said to be taller, just like the iPhone 5's.

The iPod Touch could also be thinner than the iPhone 5 because it doesn't need all those extra phone components

Thinking about buying a Kindle Fire?

Here are 9 incredible apps you won't be able to use >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.