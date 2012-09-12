Apple May Announce A Redesigned iPod Touch Tomorrow—Here's What It Could Look Like

Photo: Guilherme Schasiepen
Apple is expected to unveil new iPod Touches, possibly in a variety of colours, at its iPhone 5 event tomorrow.A designer named Guilherme Schasiepen has put together some beautiful concept images of what they might look like and was kind enough to share them with us.
We first caught the images on 9to5Mac and republished them here with Guilherme’s permission.
The iPod Touch could also be thinner than the iPhone 5 because it doesn't need all those extra phone components
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.