Apple May Announce A Redesigned iPod Touch Tomorrow—Here's What It Could Look Like

Photo: Guilherme Schasiepen

Apple is expected to unveil new iPod Touches, possibly in a variety of colours, at its iPhone 5 event tomorrow.A designer named Guilherme Schasiepen has put together some beautiful concept images of what they might look like and was kind enough to share them with us.



We first caught the images on 9to5Mac and republished them here with Guilherme’s permission.

