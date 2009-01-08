Another Sign Apple iPod Touch A Hit: Ad Requests Triple In December (AAPL)

More evidence suggesting Apple’s (AAPL) iPod touch had a big Christmas: Its owners looked at a lot more mobile ads in December than November, suggesting Apple sold a lot this past holiday season.



Specifically, mobile ad network AdMob says it served 292 million ads to iPod touches in December, up 3.4x from November, when it displayed 86.4 million ads to iPod touches.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that the iPod touch install base tripled — other factors include the number of Web sites and iPhone/iPod touch apps with AdMob ads on them, browsing habits, etc. — but it’s certainly good news for Apple, whose iPod business could use a hero.

We’ve seen similar traffic growth from the iPod touch on our site. Since Dec. 24, it’s represented 1.2% of our visits, up 4x from 0.3% from Dec. 1-23. The iPod touch was also periodically sold out at many outlets during the holiday shopping season, especially at Amazon (AMZN).

We don’t expect Apple to break out iPod touch sales during its earnings presentation later this month, but we think the iPod touch platform has a bright future for Apple. Specifically, we hope they release a larger “iPod touch HD,” which we think would be an excellent mobile Web tablet, e-book reader, and portable movie and game player.

