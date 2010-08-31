New iPod Touch Could Include 3G Access, Boosting Apple's End-Run Around The Phone Company

And if I tap right here, the carriers feel a little pin prick. It’s magic.

Photo: Associated Press

rumours are popping up ahead of Apple’s annual iPod event this Wednesday.Most interesting — and far-fetched: Apple’s iPod touch, which is now Apple’s flagship iPod, could include a 3G data connection and prepaid Internet access, the way Apple’s iPad tablet is available for purchase, according to AppleInsider.



Besides being a cool addition to the iPod touch, a 3G data connection could help Apple’s early efforts to work its way around phone companies for video and voice communication. This could eventually be disruptive to the very carriers who sell iPod 3G access — and still get the majority of their revenues selling voice service.

An iPod With Wings

“People familiar with Apple’s plans have also heard over the last few months that the company has strongly considered mimicking its iPad offerings by adding a 3G option to some of its iPod touch portable media players,” AppleInsider’s Neil Hughes and Kasper Jade write, adding, “though it is unclear whether the Cupertino-based company has decided to proceed with those plans as part of next week’s announcement.”

This could be a long shot. But if this happens, it could obviously help drive iPod touch sales. This sort of device, a pocket-sized gadget with a full app platform, good web browser, and data-only 3G service simply doesn’t exist yet. (On the sort-of-pocket-sized Dell Streak, even if you pay $550 for the full, unsubsidized device, you still need to sign up for AT&T voice service; you can’t get data-only service, we’ve confirmed with the carrier.)

But Apple’s bigger opportunity here could be to disrupt carriers by offering the service that is used in the future for voice and video communication.

Sort of the way BlackBerry users are fond of BlackBerry Messenger because it doesn’t cost credits like SMS does, Apple’s FaceTime (or something like “VoiceTime”) could be equally popular. And because of the network effect required to fully utilise these services, they could help sell a heck of a lot more Apple gadgets.

Apple’s End-Run



When Apple first debuted its FaceTime video chat feature for the iPhone this summer, it wasn’t an obvious threat to phone companies. It was video-only, didn’t work over 3G, and required that both parties own iPhone 4s and be connected to wi-fi hotspots.

But these are all technical problems that can be fixed, not business problems. The real good news about FaceTime is that it doesn’t require subscribing to any sort of “FaceTime video service minutes,” and doesn’t use up your voice minutes on your carrier plan. And that’s where the gradual evolution of FaceTime could be threatening to carriers — by separating communication from a carrier-owned service, putting the control in Apple’s court.

This is why Daring Fireball’s John Gruber wrote in June that FaceTime was “the beginning of Apple’s end-run around the phone carriers.” I strongly agreed then, and even though I haven’t used FaceTime very often since getting my iPhone 4 in June, I still agree.

Once the network effect is stronger — more Apple devices capable of using FaceTime, perhaps access over 3G, perhaps voice-only access, I anticipate that I’ll use it a lot more. And if I could eventually use it on an iPod touch to replace the majority of my mobile communication, do I really need a mobile phone and $40/month (or $480/year) in voice service? At very least, you might be able to reduce your bill.

If you can do this between two iPods, could you eventually just dump your phone?

Photo: Business Insider

FaceTime EverywhereThe new iPod touch is strongly rumoured to include two cameras, like the iPhone 4 has, to support FaceTime video chat. Perhaps it will only be over wi-fi at first, as well, to satisfy quality control. But eventually, we anticipate it will work over 3G, if Apple adds 3G service to the iPod touch. Maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe later.

In the meantime, Apple could do something like a “VoiceTime” audio-only feature that could work over 3G. Or perhaps Skype will beat Apple to the punch. Either way, something could easily exist that could connect two iPod touches, for free, using only 3G or wi-fi data. Or to connect an iPod touch to an iPhone, or iPad, or Mac, without using any carrier minutes.

And that could eventually spell trouble for carriers. Though AT&T’s new policy to cap monthly data subscriptions and charge overage fees could limit some adoption, depending on how much bandwidth Apple’s voice and video chats would need to eat up. (We expect other carriers to eventually follow suit.)

Baby Steps

To be sure, Apple knows that really can’t afford to be too aggressive here, because it still relies on the carriers — the ones it’s going to theoretically disrupt — to market and sell iPhones, especially outside of the U.S. And Apple, of course, relies on these carriers to sell service for iPhones, iPads, and potentially these new 3G-enabled iPod touch devices, or 3G-enabled Macs.

Meanwhile, a 3G-enabled iPod touch could cannibalise iPhone 4 sales, which could hurt Apple even more in the headlines as it battles Google Android for market share.

That’s why I expect baby steps at first, like wi-fi-only FaceTime. (Plus there are other things to consider, like calling non-Apple devices, emergency calls, etc.)

Yes, That Was A Pin

But in the long-term, it makes sense for Apple to get as many people sucked in to its video and voice chat services as possible, especially while it’s able to offer a quality and elegance of services that its rivals don’t.

And as it gradually makes them available on more devices, and over more networks, it could use that to its advantage to keep people locked in to (and buying more) Apple devices, instead of buying gadgets from the competition. Especially if consumers could eventually spend less on their monthly phone bills.

And don’t think the competition isn’t right behind. Google is chasing fast with new voice services from within Gmail, and with Google Voice (which Apple still hasn’t accepted into the App Store). Skype is full steam ahead with mobile services on Verizon phones.

So if these guys are all focused on chasing each other, and making the best free/cheap voice/video communication services possible, the carriers could feel pin pricks as they fall behind, and look more and more like dumb pipes. (Even if they’re able to charge more for data service, the further loss of voice revenue — and simply the loss of control — could hurt.)

Now it’s Apple’s move to make. This week, we’ll see how aggressive it’s going to be.

Don’t miss: The Remarkable Evolution Of The iPod

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.