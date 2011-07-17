iPod Sales Will Plummet 7.2% Year Over Year, Analysts Say

Photo: Acid Zebra via Flickr

Now that iPhones have essentially become iPods and other touchscreen devices like iPads are running ramped, the iPod’s future has grown dim.

40-three analysts tell Fortune that while iPod sales soared to 22.7 million in 2008, they’ve been declining ever since.They say this trend will continue and iPod sales will decrease 7.2% year over year.

To see the iPod sales estimates from all of the analysts, head over to Fortune >>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.