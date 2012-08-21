Next Month Is Going To Be Huge For Apple Gadget Lovers

You’d have to try pretty hard to buy a current-generation iPod Nano right now. There just aren’t that many available in stores.



9to5 Mac reports major retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are all experience iPod Nano shortages.

September has historically been the month for iPod refreshes and the mysterious Apple event slated for September 12.

The star of the show will be Apple’s next iPhone, but there are also rumours that the iPod Touch will get a refresh too.

