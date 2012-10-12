The Problem With The iPod Nano: It's No iPhone

Apple’s latest music player, the seventh-generation iPod nano, is not faring well in reviews.



No one’s coming out and saying it, but here’s the real issue: The iPhone’s combination of classic music features with Internet connectivity and cloud-based synching and storage makes the classic iPod line look clunky, even with a revamped design.

Despite the addition of Bluetooth, the Nano still must be plugged into a computer to add music. (The iPhone and iPod Touch support wireless downloads.)

People also don’t like the new Lightning connector, which requires replacing existing cables and docks, and the lack of integration with iCloud, Apple’s online email and storage service.

PCMag’s gripes with the device: It doesn’t record video (a previous version of the Nano did, and video has been a standard feature of iPhones since the 3GS) and it lacks inline playback controls.

Nilay Patel of the Verge gave the device a 7.7/10. That’s a solid C.

The newest iPods began arriving at Apple Stores this week. The new Nano retails for $149. If you’re in the market for a new iPod, we think you should opt to pay $50 more and just get an iPod Touch. At least you’ll be able to enjoy the App Store.

