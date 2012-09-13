Well, Now We Know Where Apple Got Its Inspiration For The New iPod Nano...

Photo: Reddit

Here’s a good catch by a Reddit user: the new iPod Nano looks a heck of a lot like an old MP3 player build by Samsung.Since Samsung’s device is five years old, the new iPod Nano obviously sports advanced technology on the inside. But the similarities on the outside are uncanny.



We’ve also heard complaints that it also looks a bit like the new Nokia Lumia 920.

But the new iPod Nano actually appears to be inspired by the iPod Mini, which was available from 2004 to 2005. (We’ve included a picture below to check out for yourself.)

Photo: Apple

