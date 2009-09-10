iPod Nano Gets A Video Camera -- iPod Touch Doesn't

As expected, Apple will build video cameras into its new iPods.



But there’s a twist: It appears only the iPod nano will have a video camera — not the iPod touch, as previously reported. (Perhaps rumours of delays are true.)

This is decent news for Apple, but not as good as if the iPod touch, too, were to get a camcorder. (We assume they will eventually.)

It’s a brief, partial reprieve for Flip, the casual camcorder company that Cisco bought earlier this year.

DON’T MISS: The Remarkable Evolution Of The iPod

Photo: Gdgt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.