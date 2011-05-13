Here Are All The iPod Nano rumours We Know About So Far

Photo: Patently Apple

A bunch of rumours about the next iPod Nano have been floating around lately.From what we can tell, the next generation will keep the same form factor, but add a bunch of new hardware features that open up a ton of possibilities for gaming and possibly video.



Here’s what we know so far:

There will likely be a 1.3 MP camera on the back.

It will include new software for games. (Perhaps access to the App Store?)

New sensors for temperature and motion.

A microphone.

Apple filed a patent for something called Environment Sensitive Display Tags. To us, this sounds like iPod Nanos will be able to talk to each other and other Apple devices using NFC-like technology.

We’re happy to see the Nano (likely) getting video again. It was a bit odd for Apple to strip that last year.

