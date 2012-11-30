iPod Inventor: Fired Apple Exec Scott Forstall 'Got What He Deserved'

The inventor of the iPod, Tony Fadell, says Scott Forstall, the former leader of iOS, “got what he deserved,” when he was fired from Apple earlier this month.



Forstall and Fadell reportedly did not get along when they were both at Apple. According to a BusinessWeek story, one of the big reasons Fadell left Apple was because of tension with Forstall.

It’s pretty clear from this interview with the BBC that Fadell doesn’t like Forstall. After saying “what he deserved, he got,” Fadell adds, “People were cheering in Cupertino” when Forstall was fired. Cupertino is where Apple is headquartered.

Forstall ran iOS, which is Apple’s software for iPads and iPhones. As such, Forstall was one of the most important people at the company. But, he was said to be an abrasive executive who was despised by other top people at Apple.

After Apple’s failure with Maps, Forstall was finally pushed out of the company.

Fadell says, “Apple is in a great place,” and now that Forstall is gone Apple’s “amazing people,” have a chance to work with “a firm footing.”

The full interview is worth watching, the stuff about Forstall is at 1:45:



