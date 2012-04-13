Watch An iPod Bring This Elderly Man Back To Life

In this amazing video, a catatonic man is brought back to life by an iPod playing music from his youth.



The man, named Henry, lives in a nursing home. In the initial scenes, he is unable to answer basic questions and stares blankly ahead. After hearing songs on his iPod (go to 2:30), he gets into a deep discussion about his favourite music and artists. He even breaks into song.

“Music gives me the feeling of love,” Henry says.

His therapists appear in the video, saying that iPods could be beneficial in reviving elderly patients.

Watch the video for yourself:

