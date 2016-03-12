The IPO window slammed shut in January

So far, 2016 is the worst year for IPO filings since the depths of the Great Recession in 2009.

As this chart from Statista based on data from Renaissance capital shows, only four companies have filed to go public so far in 2016, and all of those filings came in February. Blame a jittery stock market and a growing sense that many tech startups have been overvalued by private investors.

