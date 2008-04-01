IPO? Not This Year

Everyone knows that tech startups don’t go public anymore — they M&A. But here’s actual evidence: The Valley has only seen 1 venture-backed IPO so far this year, ArcSight (ARST), which makes security and compliance software. Last year by this time 9 startups had hit the market.



One of the many reasons they don’t go public: The market doesn’t want them. The 22 Valley companies that went public in 2007 are down a collective 26% from their offer price.

