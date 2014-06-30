The IPO market is on fire.
This year has seen a number of notable debuts, including Candy Crush-maker King Digital and last Thursday’s initial offering from wearable camera company GoPro.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is also expected to debut later this year.
Now we have numbers to back up the feeling that its been a big year for IPOs.
According to a report from Renaissance Capital, IPO proceeds in the second quarter were up 42.4% year-over-year.
In Q2, proceeds from European IPOs were up 43.7% over last year, while proceeds for IPOs in North America were up 34.9%. Globally, companies raised more than $US56.3 billion in 127 deals during Q2.
And year-to-date, total proceeds from IPOs are up 42.4% over last year.
Renaissance also notes that these IPOs have not just been abundant, but have also outperformed.
In the second quarter, global IPOs generated a return of 11.4%. And year-to-date, IPOs have returned 7.3% against the global market’s 3.9% return, according to Renaissance.
And over the last two years, the FTSE Renaissance Global IPO Index is solidly outperforming global markets.
