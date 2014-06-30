REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A mascot dressed as a character from the mobile game ‘Candy Crush Saga’ walks the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Mobile game maker King Digital Entertainment Plc March 26, 2014.

The IPO market is on fire.

This year has seen a number of notable debuts, including Candy Crush-maker King Digital and last Thursday’s initial offering from wearable camera company GoPro.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is also expected to debut later this year.

Now we have numbers to back up the feeling that its been a big year for IPOs.

According to a report from Renaissance Capital, IPO proceeds in the second quarter were up 42.4% year-over-year.

In Q2, proceeds from European IPOs were up 43.7% over last year, while proceeds for IPOs in North America were up 34.9%. Globally, companies raised more than $US56.3 billion in 127 deals during Q2.

And year-to-date, total proceeds from IPOs are up 42.4% over last year.

Renaissance also notes that these IPOs have not just been abundant, but have also outperformed.

In the second quarter, global IPOs generated a return of 11.4%. And year-to-date, IPOs have returned 7.3% against the global market’s 3.9% return, according to Renaissance.

And over the last two years, the FTSE Renaissance Global IPO Index is solidly outperforming global markets.

