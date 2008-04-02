IPO Dearth: Still Happening

It’s not just Valley IPOs that are suffering. A new study has found that venture backed IPOs for the first quarter were at their lowest level since 2003: There were a grand total of 5 through Q1. And while media M&As are doing fine, that’s not the case everywhere. There were only 56 venture backed M&As in the quarter, one of the lowest levels in the last decade.



