IPO Day! BII Facebook Research Roundup

Facebook’s IPO is this morning! You can follow the news live on Business Insider, but for BI Intelligence analysis, here’s a roundup:
- Our explainer on Facebook ads →
- Our analysis of Facebook’s business opportunity →
- Henry Blodget argues Facebook won’t kill Google because they’re in different businesses →
- Payments as Facebook’s hidden business opportunity →
- Insider: the three things advertisers hate about Facebook →
- Insider: lots of advertisers aren’t drinking the Facebook kool-aid →
- Insider: Facebook could threaten Google’s core business by harvesting demand →
And here’s the chart that best summarizes Facebook’s IPO-day conundrum—great revenue but decelerating growth:
Photo: Facebook S-1
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.