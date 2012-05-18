IPO Day! BII Facebook Research Roundup

Facebook’s IPO is this morning! You can follow the news live on Business Insider, but for BI Intelligence analysis, here’s a roundup:



Our explainer on Facebook ads →

Our analysis of Facebook’s business opportunity →

Henry Blodget argues Facebook won’t kill Google because they’re in different businesses →

Payments as Facebook’s hidden business opportunity →

Insider: the three things advertisers hate about Facebook →

Insider: lots of advertisers aren’t drinking the Facebook kool-aid →

Insider: Facebook could threaten Google’s core business by harvesting demand →

And here’s the chart that best summarizes Facebook’s IPO-day conundrum—great revenue but decelerating growth:

Photo: Facebook S-1

