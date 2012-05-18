IPO Day! BII Facebook Research Roundup

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Facebook’s IPO is this morning! You can follow the news live on Business Insider, but for BI Intelligence analysis, here’s a roundup:

  • Our explainer on Facebook ads →
  • Our analysis of Facebook’s business opportunity →
  • Henry Blodget argues Facebook won’t kill Google because they’re in different businesses →
  • Payments as Facebook’s hidden business opportunity →
  • Insider: the three things advertisers hate about Facebook →
  • Insider: lots of advertisers aren’t drinking the Facebook kool-aid →
  • Insider: Facebook could threaten Google’s core business by harvesting demand →

And here’s the chart that best summarizes Facebook’s IPO-day conundrum—great revenue but decelerating growth:

Facebook Quarterly Revenues Growth

Photo: Facebook S-1

