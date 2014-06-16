There Are A Bunch Of Companies Going Public This Week

There are a lot of companies going public this week.

According to Renaissance Capital’s weekly IPO calendar, 21 companies are scheduled to go public this week.

Among the notable companies expected to debut is portable camera company GoPro, which filed its IPO last month, with its filing showing that it turned a $US61 million profit in 2013.

Earlier this year, people talked a lot about the elevated activity in the IPO market, especially when Candy Crush maker King Digital and online food ordering platform GrubHub, went public, leading some to wonder whether we were in another bubble. (Answer: no.)

The IPO market is used by many as an indicator of how much risk investors are willing to take. With the recent developments in Iraq and Ukraine creating geopolitical risks for markets, along with a Fed meeting on Wednesday, this week’s offerings will be closely watched to gauge investor sentiment.

Here’s a table showing the full list of expected offerings, via Renaissance Capital:

