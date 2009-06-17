iPhone's 'Xbox Live' Launching Tomorrow

High-end iPhone gaming firm Ngmoco — the one started by ex-Electronic Arts exec Neil Young — will launch its new Plus+ social gaming service tomorrow. As Apple (AAPL) rolls out its iPhone 3.0 update, the new 3.0 edition of Ngmoco’s Star defence will be the first game in the App Store to include Plus+.

What is it? Sort of like Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox Live service, but free for players. It lets you have a profile, friends, records, game histories, and challenges across multiple games. (It’ll eventually plug into Facebook and Twitter, too.)

The first games part of the Plus+ network will be owned by Ngmoco — such as Star defence, the forthcoming Rolando 2, etc. — but the company is also opening up the platform to other publishers.

Leading Ngmoco’s Plus+ efforts: Newly hired chief publishing officer Simon Jeffery, former Sega of America president and COO.

While Ngmoco’s nine iPhone games so far have been games they own, one of its new business lines will be publishing and promoting games for other developers. Offering the Plus+ social features will be a big part of that business.

