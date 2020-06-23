Apple's new iPhone software isn't coming to some older devices — here are the iPhones that are getting iOS 14

Apple

Apple has unveiled the latest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 14.

The new software will likely arrive on iPhones this fall, but it won’t be available on all past devices – the iPhone 6S generation will be the oldest devices to have access to iOS 14.

IOS 14 will also be available on the seventh-generation iPod Touch.

When iOS 14 arrives this fall, it will bring significant changes to the iPhone.

The latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system, which the company unveiled Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, will come with upgrades to the iPhone’s home screen, a new Translate app, and picture-in-picture video. Apple is also adding new tools like App Clips – smaller versions of apps to be used right at the moment of need – and digital car keys, which will allow you to unlock and start your car using your iPhone.

Like years past, however, not every Apple device will get access to iOS 14. When Apple unveiled iOS 13 last spring, it announced that the new software would only be available for the iPhone 6S and newer. This year, the iPhone 6S generation, which was released in 2015, will be the oldest iPhones to get the upgrade once again.

Here are all the devices that will have access to iOS 14:

iPhone SE (first generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (second generation)

The next version of iOS will likely arrive on iPhones this fall. Read more about all of the major changes included in iOS 14 here.

