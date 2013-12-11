CHART OF THE DAY: People In Asia Want IPhones, They Just Won't Pay For Them

We’re not exactly sure what to make of this, but it’s interesting.

Jana, a mobile rewards program focused on emerging markets, surveyed 2,500 smart phone owners in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, The Philippines, and Vietnam about their smart phone purchases.

Its survey revealed that the number one phone that people want in these markets is the iPhone.

The problem, of course, is that they’re not willing, or able, to afford the iPhone, which goes for over $US600 in these places. The majority of people surveyed are paying $US200 or less for their phones.

We’re not sure how/if Apple deals with this dilemma. It’s unlikely to lower its prices to meet demand in emerging markets.

But, we suppose this is a good sign overall for Apple. It isn’t losing its “cool” around the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.