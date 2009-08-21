iPhones Cause People To Talk Less

iPhone users talk on the phone less than regular cell phone users, Morgan Stanley says.



But, they spend a whopping 50% more time using their phones than average cell phone users, suggesting smart phones usage could increasingly resemble computer usage over time, threatening the PC industry.

Here is the breakdown.

iPhone users spend 60 minutes per day on their phones versus 40 minutes for cell phone users.

iPhone users talk on their phones about 45% of the time they use it versus 70% for cell phone users. That’s about a three minute difference per day, or roughly the time it takes to check in with a friend (“What you up to?’).

What makes up the difference? It’s not texting – each type of user spends about 15% of their phone usage texting. Computer-like usage is the big differentiator:

iPhone users spend 12% of their usage time sending emails, 10% playing music, 8% playing games, and 9% surfing the Internet.

Regular cell phone users spend 4% of their usage time sending emails, 2% playing music, 3% playing games, and 3% surfing the Internet.

All of this would support the idea that people will start to rely on their mobile phones for computer-like functions over time. And since the smart phone market is in its early stages currently, such a discrepancy at this stage would indicate this trend is well underway.

