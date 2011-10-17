Apple Says It Sold Over 4 Million iPhone 4Ss This Weekend

Photo: AP Images

Apple just announced it sold over 4 million iPhone 4Ss this weekend, its biggest ever opening weekend launch.How does that stack up against expectations? It blows away Piper Jaffray’s 2-2.5 million estimate. But, Yankee Group’s Carl Howe called it on Friday.



Regardless of analyst expectations, this is a huge launch for Apple. No other phone company in the world can sell 4 million phones in three days.

Apple also announced 25 million users updated their software to iOS 5, and 20 million people signed up for iCloud. (iOS 5 prompts users to sign up for iCloud, so 5 million people decided it wasn’t for them?)

Here’s the full release:

Apple® today announced it has sold over four million of its new iPhone® 4S, just three days after its launch on October 14. In addition, more than 25 million customers are already using iOS 5, the world’s most advanced mobile operating system, in the first five days of its release, and more than 20 million customers have signed up for iCloud®, a breakthrough set of free cloud services that automatically and wirelessly store your content in iCloud and push it to all your devices. iPhone 4S is available today in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the UK, and will be available in 22 more countries on October 28 and more than 70 countries by the end of the year.

“iPhone 4S is off to a great start with more than four million sold in its first weekend—the most ever for a phone and more than double the iPhone 4 launch during its first three days,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “iPhone 4S is a hit with customers around the world, and together with iOS 5 and iCloud, is the best iPhone ever.”

iPhone 4S is the most amazing iPhone yet, packed with incredible new features including Apple’s dual-core A5 chip for blazing fast performance and stunning graphics; an all new camera with advanced optics; full 1080p HD resolution video recording; and Siri™, an intelligent assistant that helps you get things done just by asking.

