10 Ways To Fix Your iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

Apple recently announced that it will stop issuing free “bumper” cases, no-questions-asked, to all of its iPhone 4 buyers.



From October onward, if you want a free bumper, you’ll have to call AppleCare and explain why your phone isn’t working, and then Apple will send you one.

In case you missed it, Apple’s new iPhone 4 uses an external antenna design that flakes out for some people if you hold your phone in a certain way. Using a case or other material on the antenna seems to solve the problem, which is why Apple was offering free cases after getting a lot of bad press for the flaw.

But there are plenty of other solutions, as we discovered when we ran this feature earlier this year.

For example, the latest purported fix to hit our inbox is the “Antenn-aid,” a vinyl sticker designed to look like a band-aid. “Apple made a boo-boo,” the site advertises. “Make it all better.” Six bandages sell for $5, plus shipping.

The Antenn-aid “may improve signal performance” when placed over the lower-left corner of the iPhone 4 antenna, the site boasts, with the disclaimer that it is “for entertainment purposes only” and that “results may vary.”

But that’s just one option.

