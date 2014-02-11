An IPhone 5S With Flappy Bird Installed Is Selling For $US99,900 On EBay

An iPhone 5S with the suddenly rare Flappy Bird game already installed is selling for $US99,900 on eBay.

You should presume many of those bids are fake.

Since indie game developer Dong Nguyen removed Flappy Bird from the App Store, any phone with the game still on it now has a certain cache. Some people can play the original, everyone else will never get the pleasure (or at least will have to do a laborious workaround to get a copy of it).

Flappy Bird is now a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. The game shot to the top of the App Store charts and nobody really knows why. Its success was so fast some people think Nguyen gamed the system with a fake download/review generator. There is no evidence for that claim.

Then, Nguyen decided to remove the game from the App Store, claiming he couldn’t handle the fame and attention it had brought him (even though it was generating an alleged $US50,000 in sales).

Following that, Nguyen was the target of death threats on Twitter.

Which is all a long way of saying, Flappy Bird is now something of a game collector’s item, although perhaps not with a six-figure price tag. We’ll see.

