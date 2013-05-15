How To Kill Someone With Your iPhone

There are apps to help you tackle all kinds of tasks, from exploring the surface of the planet to managing your to-do list to finding your stolen phone.



But for those overly concerned with safety, they’ll notice that none exist to keep you safe from an attacker. It’s not much of a problem that software can solve.

Enter the hardware.

If you want to deck out your iPhone so that it becomes a (mostly-relevant) tool for self-defence, you actually have a few options.

