How To Kill Someone With Your iPhone

There are apps to help you tackle all kinds of tasks, from exploring the surface of the planet to managing your to-do list to finding your stolen phone.
But for those overly concerned with safety, they’ll notice that none exist to keep you safe from an attacker. It’s not much of a problem that software can solve.
Enter the hardware.
If you want to deck out your iPhone so that it becomes a (mostly-relevant) tool for self-defence, you actually have a few options.
What inspires safety more than knowing that you can discharge 650,000 volts on deserving attackers? The Yellow Jacket Case has an integrated taser that can do just that.
Price: $139
This is perfect as a means to make sure you don't lose your grip on your phone and also makes for some nice brass knuckles. In fact, porn star Jenna Jameson used a similar case to attack her assistant.
Price: Starting at $120
A mainstay of personal defence, this case marries a can of pepper spray with your phone so you've always got something up your sleeve (or in your pocket, or in your purse).
Price: $48.68
The Adappt XT brings a quality utility knife directly to your iPhone case, and at the same time conceals a screwdriver, bottle opener, and a bunch of hex wrenches.
Why not turn your iPhone into a full-fledged Swiss Army knife? That's what the TaskOne is all about.
It includes a knife, an allen wrench, and an armada of 22 other tools to get you out of sticky situations.
Price: $99
If you wanted to lash out with an iPhone stand instead of a case, this is what you're after. It's made of forks!
Want some app-assisted target practice?
This app pulls together data like temperature, pressure, humidity, wind speed, and wind direction, as well as angles to the target, giving you the optimal shot at up to 3000 meters.
Price: $29.99
