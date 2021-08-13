How to change your iPhone wallpaper, and set different images for your home and lock screens

Your iPhone lets you set different images for your Lock Screen and Home Screen wallpaper. Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

You can change your iPhone wallpaper in the Settings app or Photos app.

To set your iPhone wallpaper, you can choose from your Photos or Apple’s stock images.

It’s easy to display different images as your home screen and lock screen wallpaper.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

Most people spend a good chunk of their day staring at their phone. Because of this, it’s important to be able to customize your phone with the apps and settings you want, as well as the image (or images) you want displayed as your phone’s wallpaper.

If you own an iPhone, changing the wallpaper on your home screen is quick and easy. Better yet, you can choose separate images for both your home screen and lock screen, or the same for both.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change your iPhone wallpaper

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down to find the Wallpaper option, and tap it to be taken to the current images you have set.

In Settings, go to ‘Wallpaper.’ Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

3. Tap Choose a New Wallpaper.

Tap ‘Choose a New Wallpaper’ at the top. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

4. At the top of the next page, you can select Dynamic, Stills, or Live to be taken to stock images in each category. Or, select a photo from your camera roll by tapping a category like All Photos, Recents, or Favorites.

Select a stock image category or choose an image from your camera roll. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

Quick tip: You can also set a live photo as your background, which makes it appear like your background is a short video.



5. Tap on the image you would like to set as your background. This will launch a preview screen, where you can move and scale the image. You can also tap the icon (which looks like a phone with two arrows on it) at the bottom-center of the preview page to turn the Perspective Zoom on or off. Turning on Perspective Zoom will make your background image move and shift as you move your phone.

Tap the icon at the bottom to turn Perspective Zoom on or off. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

Quick tip: You can also get to this preview page by selecting a photo directly from the Photos app. To do so, open the Photos app, tap on an image, tap the Share icon in the bottom-left corner, and select Use as Wallpaper in the pop-up.



6. When you’re satisfied with how the photo looks, tap Set.

Select ‘Set’ when you’re ready. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

7. A pop-up will appear asking you to choose whether you want to Set Lock Screen, Set Home Screen, or Set Both. Tap on your choice and the wallpaper will be set.

Choose where you want the wallpaper. Grace Eliza Goodwin/Insider

Quick tip: On the Wallpaper page in your Settings app, you can also turn on Dark Appearance Dims Wallpaper to have your iPhone dim your background to match your ambient light.

