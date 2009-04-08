iPhone Video Recording Interface Found!

More evidence that Apple’s next iPhone software will support video recording: This screenshot of a video recording interface discovered by MacRumors in the latest iPhone 3.0 beta release. The question: Will this be available via a software update to old iPhones? Or only the new ones we expect the company to announce in June?

Video won’t sell a lot more iPhones by itself, but it’s another solid feature improvement.

