9 reasons why iPhones are better than Android phones

Steve Kovach
Apple store employee with iphone 6APThe iPhone 6.

If you buy any of the best smartphones, you’ll be in good shape.

But if you’re having trouble deciding between iPhone and Android, here are some ways the iPhone trumps Android.

iPhones get the best apps first.

Even though the iPhone has a smaller market share, developers still tend to make the best apps for iOS first.

Yes, you can find most of the same popular apps on Android, but they don't always have the best features and designs like iPhone apps do.

If you care about having the best apps on your phone, you're better off with iPhone.

They're better looking.

With a few exceptions like the gorgeous HTC One and Xiaomi Mi Note, there aren't many great-looking Android phones out there. Many are chunky and plasticky.

The iPhone consistently has a better designs than Android phones.

Apple Pay is quickly becoming the best mobile payments system.

Apple Pay is still in its early days, but so far Apple is the only company that has created an easy-to-use mobile payments platform that's accepted at a lot of major retailers. Plus, Apple has support from most major credit card companies and banks.

You can't beat the Apple Store for customer support.

Where do you go if you have a problem with your Android phone?

For many people, it's their carrier. But carriers don't have the same kind of support Apple provides at the Apple Store. If something goes wrong with your iPhone, or you just want to learn how to use it, Apple has you covered better than any Android phone maker.

Soon, you'll be able to control a lot of stuff in your home with your iPhone.

Apple's smart home platform HomeKit will become more prominent this year as device makers start making new gizmos that work with it.

HomeKit is a platform that will let you control stuff like lights and other appliances from your iPhone or iPad. Expect to see a bunch of HomeKit-approved gadgets later this year.

Parents have greater control over which apps their kids use.

With iOS 8, Apple added a feature called Family Sharing that lets you share the same apps, books, and other content across the various devices your family members own.

Family Sharing also lets you restrict certain apps in case they're not appropriate for younger members of your family.

Very few Android cameras can match the iPhone 6 camera.

There are very few Android phones that have cameras as good as the one on the iPhone 6. (The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 stands out pretty well.)

The iPhone 6 camera takes great photos, and includes nifty features like the ability to shoot slow-motion and time lapse videos.

Plus, rumour has it the next iPhone will have a camera that rivals DSLRs.

Your software will always be up-to-date.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces iOS 8.

Google releases a new version of Android about once a year, just like Apple does for iOS. But many Android users can't get the latest software unless they buy a new phone. That's because Android makers and carriers often don't support the latest and greatest Android versions until several months after Google releases them.

The iPhone is different. All the current iPhone models can get the latest iOS updates as soon as they're available.

