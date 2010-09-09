Apple Is Losing 20% Of U.S. iPhone 4 Sales To Antennagate

Apple is losing iPhone 4 sales to Antennagate, according to a survey conducted by Piper Jaffray.



Piper surveyed 258 cell phone owners in the Minneapolis area to determine the effect of the iPhone 4 antenna controversy.

Of the people that knew about antenna problems, 20% said it was affecting their decision to purchase the iPhone. As a result, “the antenna issue is removing upside potential for iPhone units.”

But worse than the antenna issue, is the fact that the iPhone is not on Verizon, says Piper analyst Gene Munster.

For every person that mentioned the antenna issue, three mentioned Verizon, says Munster. And Piper wasn’t even asking about Verizon, people just brought it up on their own.

While Bloomberg has reported iPhone will be on Verizon in January, Munster says the iPhone will be on Verizon by mid 2011.

Overall, Munster says Apple is still selling iPhones like mad Internationally, and he estimates the company sells 11 million units for the quarter.

Don’t Miss: 9 Super Cool iPad Modifications

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.