The iPhone is officially available on Verizon. Pre-order start February 3, the companies announced today. You can have it in your pocket February 10.



Pricing will be $199.99 for the 16GB model and $299.99 for the 32GB model with a new two year contract.

Click here for live coverage of Apple’s announcement.

