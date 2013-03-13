iPhone Users Watch More Video Than Android Owners

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Watching Video On Your Phone? You’re Likely Using An iPhone (Ooyala via All Things Digital)

Photo: Ooyala

From the “Android is from Mars, Apple is from Venus” files, another reminder that the kind of phone you have influences what you do with that phone. Or maybe it’s a reminder that people buy different kinds of phones because they want to do different things with them. Or something. In any event: People who own iPhones use them to watch a lot more video than people who own Android phones. Twice as much, according to Web video company Ooyala. The main caveat here is that Ooyala isn’t measuring all Web video everywhere — just the stuff that it serves up via its own service and player. But Ooyala handles a lot of video — it boasts some 200 million unique viewers worldwide — so it has at least some insight into the way people watch stuff. Read >>Only 29 per cent Of Consumers Use A Mobile Device To Find Local Business (Search Engine Land)

BrightLocal conducted a survey with our consumer panel to find out just how consumers use their mobile devices to find local businesses and what content was most important to them when using their mobile devices.

Photo: BrightLocal

Mobile Internet usage is growing hugely but, only 29 per cent of consumers regularly use their phones/tablets to find local businesses. Read >>

LinkedIn Beats Microsoft To Buying Pulse App (All Things Digital)

LinkedIn will buy the maker of the newsreader app Pulse, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. The price of the acquisition is in the tens of millions, they said — between $50 million and $100 million. Kara Swisher reported earlier today that a deal was in the works, with Microsoft and Yahoo also engaged in talks. San Francisco-based Alphonso Labs, which makes the Pulse app for various platforms, has raised about $10 million from Redpoint Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Mayfield Fund, Lightspeed Investment Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Lerer Ventures. It has 20 million users who read more than 10 million stories per day. Read >>

Tablet Mobile Web Traffic Now Eclipses Smartphone Traffic (Adobe via readwrite mobile)

Adobe analysed more than 1 billion visits for more than 1,000 websites and found that 8 per cent of traffic came from tablets. That ranks ahead of the 7 per cent of visits that came from smartphones.

Photo: Adobe

Adobe attributes the increased Web usage to tablet users’ preference for “more in-depth visits” with their tablets. Adobe says that page views are 1.7x higher on tablets than on smartphones.

Photo: Adobe

Adobe notes that across all the regions it tracks, tablet traffic doubled in the last year. The United Kingdom has the highest percentage of tablet traffic, with 12.2 per cent of Web views, while China had the lowest at 3.1 per cent.

Photo: Adobe

From an entirely mobile perspective, there are two ways to look at these numbers. Just six years after the launch of the first iPhone and three years since the launch of the iPad, smart mobile devices now garner nearly one out of every six website pageviews. That is not insignificant. On the flip side, though, no matter how much we harp on the notion that the mobile Web is not just the future, but also the present, the majority of Web traffic still comes from the legacy device: the PC. Read >>

The Next iPhone May Have NFC (CNBC)

Apple’s next generation iPhone may feature technology that will enable users to pay for purchases with a tap of their phone. The China Times is reporting that the next iPhone, which it’s speculated will be called the iPhone 5S, will have near-field communication technology (NFC) and a fingerprint sensor. Apple is expected to launch the latest iPhone model in June or July, according to Jefferies analyst Peter Misek. The NFC chip would allow contactless payments, and a sensor under the home button would serve as a way for users to authorise the payment with their fingerprint, according to the report. Read >>

The Importance Of Mobile Design (Yahoo! Advertising Solutions)

52 per cent of mobile users won’t engage with a brand that delivers a poor mobile experience. Read >>

Photo: Yahoo! Advertising Solutions

