iPhone Users Get Bored With Apps Quickly

Jay Yarow
flurry stats

After one month with an iPhone or Android application, only 15% of people remain interested in it. After six months, it’s only 5%, according to Flurry analytics.

Flurry’s data shows that while people quickly tire of applications, they stay engaged with social networks more than anything else. Makes sense to us. We check Twitter or Facebook on our iPhones more than any other app.

Flurry also notes that the usage patterns are nearly identical for iPhone and Android users. They both get bored with apps at the same time, and they both use the same types of apps.

Flurry installs its analytic software in applications with developer consent. Flurry says it has “20,000 live applications and over 2 billion user sessions each month,” and “each day, approximately one of out every five downloaded applications from the App Store and Android Market include Flurry Analytics.”

People play with applications for a month and then get bored

News apps hog up the most time on smartphones

New iPhone application starts surged in January

Flurry saw it biggest spike in new application starts ever in January. Flurry thinks the iPad drummed up a lot of enthusiasm with developers.

New projects from Android developers are steadily growing

Social networking is by far the app smartphone users open most often

The January surge in iPhone development shows a greater per cent of developers using Flurry went to the iPhone in January

