iPhone Users Get Bored With Apps Quickly

After one month with an iPhone or Android application, only 15% of people remain interested in it. After six months, it’s only 5%, according to Flurry analytics.



Flurry’s data shows that while people quickly tire of applications, they stay engaged with social networks more than anything else. Makes sense to us. We check Twitter or Facebook on our iPhones more than any other app.

Flurry also notes that the usage patterns are nearly identical for iPhone and Android users. They both get bored with apps at the same time, and they both use the same types of apps.

Flurry installs its analytic software in applications with developer consent. Flurry says it has “20,000 live applications and over 2 billion user sessions each month,” and “each day, approximately one of out every five downloaded applications from the App Store and Android Market include Flurry Analytics.”

Click here to see more charts about iPhone app activity →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.