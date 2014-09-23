iPhone Users Are Freaking Out After Apple Removed 'Camera Roll' And Made It Harder To Delete Photos

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 8, offers some exciting new features. There’s third-party keyboards, new health apps, and a better messaging app. But among the improvements, the removal of the Camera Roll feature has made a lot of people very angry.

Previously, Camera Roll was the way that iPhone users found all of the photos they had taken using their phone. Snap a photo, and the photo appears in the Camera Roll. For years, that’s how it’s worked. But with iOS 8, Apple decided to do something different.

On iOS 8, all photos you take go to a folder named “Recently Added.” This contains both photos stored on the device, as well as every photo you’ve taken and deleted in the past 30 days. Apple has mixed together your Camera Roll with Photo Stream, the company’s iCloud photo storage facility.

People do not like it:

#apple I want the ability to have my #CameraRoll back. I don’t care about deleted or recently added. I like it as an album.

— Megan Welch (@Mrbosslady) September 20, 2014

. @tim_cook “don’t fix what it isn’t broken” eliminating #CameraRoll what a mess! what happened with keeping ALL your customers happy?

— Qimaera (@qimaera) September 21, 2014

The removal of Camera Roll means that it’s now impossible to tell which of your photos are stored on iCloud and which are not. Instead, everything is included in one giant folder. In the light of the recent iCloud vulnerability that resulted in naked photographs of celebrities being leaked online, this is likely to concern many users (even though Apple says it has fixed the problem).

Worse, the act of deleting a photo now does not actually delete photos.

To delete a photo from your phone, go to the “Recently Added” folder and delete the photo as normal. You might think that it’s gone for good, but it’s not. Instead, that photo moves to the “Recently Deleted” folder, where it stays on your device for 30 days unless you go into the folder and delete the photo from there. It’s not clear whether the 30 day period is controlled by iCloud or some other mechanism.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.