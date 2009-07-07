iPhone Users Complain About Poor Battery Performance (Again)

It shouldn’t slow sales unless it gets to be a much bigger problem, but lots of consumers are back to complaining about the Apple (AAPL) iPhone’s batterly life.



Experts say the iPhone OS 3.0 could be the reason.

Reports of poor battery performance began appearing on the Apple support forums soon after Apple released its OS 3.0 for first and second generation iPhones.

Most users complain that after upgrading to the OS 3.0, their iPhones used 10-20% of battery an hour:

After updating to [iPhone] 3.0 the battery life is very short. It consumes 5%-10% an hour.

I completed the iPhone OS 3.0 upgrade about 5 hours ago. My battery was fully charged at the time, about an hour ago the battery was reporting 20% charge, so in 4 hours it drained 80% of the battery.

“Normally get 5 days or so with my 1st Gen iPhone in standby, but now lucky to get through the day. From a communication point of view my iPhone is now a liability.”

iPhone 3GS users complained about battery life too:

I just replaced my original iphone with an 3GS and my battery kept going dead after just a few minutes of use. I kept charging it using my computer, the wall plug and my car adaptor plug but it has continued to drain down much faster that my old iphone.

The Apple website has a few suggestions to prolong an iPhone’s battery life – Turn off push notifications, minimise use of location services, turn off push mail, etc. But as a user on the Apple forum points out: “What’s the point of having all these features if you don’t have the power to run them?”

